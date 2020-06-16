This winter will be the warmest for a while for Taupō district homeless.

Covid-19 has meant the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has directed local authorities to house those without a home and the directive continues while the country sits at Covid-19 alert level 1.

Working with a vulnerable group - the chronically houseless, rough sleepers and car sleepers - required a small network of Taupō agencies and South Waikato agencies to quickly find Taupō based housing for 47 homeless

