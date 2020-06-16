This winter will be the warmest for a while for Taupō district homeless. Covid-19 has meant the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has directed local authorities to house those without a home and the directive continues while the country sits at Covid-19 alert level 1.

Working with a vulnerable group - the chronically houseless, rough sleepers and car sleepers - required a small network of Taupō agencies and South Waikato agencies to quickly find Taupō based housing for 47 homeless people with a range of needs at the onset of lockdown.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development communications advisor Sam Fisher had high praise for local civil defence and support agencies, saying the level of response to housing the most vulnerable at this time of uncertainty "was extraordinary".

"Many of the people placed in motels during the Covid-19 response have high and complex needs. It is always saddening to see people who are sleeping rough or in overcrowding conditions who still need our immediate support."

Taupō town centre under alert level 3, May 2020. Homeless people were moved into motels at the outset of Covid-19.

Government funding has been allocated to provide wraparound support to address these needs.

Finding the homeless was the task of Taupō emergency manager Ian Connon who says many of the Taupō district's homeless self-presented or were referred by agencies.

"We also conducted foot patrols around the streets with partner agencies to identify any of those not picked up via other reporting," said Connon.

The Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre was the co-ordination point for welfare based activities. There were several agencies involved from public and non-government sectors.

After they were found, 47 homeless people were placed in motels around Taupō. At the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown Taupō District worked in with South Waikato District, however an effort was made to rehouse people in their town of origin.

Connon says once established in their motel, food parcels were delivered and additional support was offered through partner agencies. As time went on the additional needs of the homeless people became apparent.

Connon said it was a challenging time, and the two councils combined to work together for the best outcome for both communities.



Fisher said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development knows that motels are not an ideal solution for those without a home.

"However, motels are preferable to people living in cars, staying in overcrowded housing, and sleeping in parks or on the street."