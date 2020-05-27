From Kinloch to Waitahanui, Taupō artists have organised a pop-up art trail for Queen's Birthday weekend.

Organiser and artist Jo Rankin says the pop-up art trail was organised by a select group of eight Taupō artists who were keen to see a revised form of the annual event going ahead this weekend.

"We wanted to keep up the tradition in Taupō of presenting art over Queen's Birthday weekend. Covid-19 social distancing restrictions will apply."

READ MORE:

• Top Art and school exhibitions motivate Rotorua arts students

• Creativity and handmade goods return to Rotorua's Art in the Park 2020

• Gallery director and art curator will judge 2020 National Contemporary Art Award

• Online gallery offers your art's desire

Advertisement

She says the artists are looking forward to welcoming visitors back into their studios and encourages art lovers to take the opportunity to meet with and talk to the artists.

"The art exhibited is exciting, varied, innovative and will appeal to all tastes," says Jo.

There is no entry fee, however people are encouraged to make a gold coin donation that will be given to Taupō Women's Refuge. Jo says it's important to the artists that they support the local community.

A semi-abstract painter herself, Jo works as a fulltime artist from her home in Kinloch and has a background as an interior designer on Auckland's North Shore. Her work will be displayed, along with art by Maggie Rudd and Marion Aitken.

Also from Kinloch and on this weekend's art trail is oil painter Karyn Hitchman. Previously working as a fashion designer, Karyn illustrates children's books, and paints portraits and landscapes. Her botanical artwork has been specially adapted to the medium of plastic phone cases.

Together with Annie Palmer Bunbury, Acacia Bay potter Ross Palmer creates free-form bowls and tableware items. See Ross working the clay on his pottery wheel and experience the magic of Annie's molten glazes.

Also in Acacia Bay is landscape painter Lorraine Cholmondeley-Smith whose work is on display for this weekend's art trail.

Well known for her quirky botanical pieces with etchings in clay is Didi Chapman who has just opened a gallery in Horomatangi St. Didi also runs pottery workshops for children and adults. Also in Taupō town is artist and painter Antoinette Beck. Taking inspiration from the natural world, Antoinette has a passion for art and design.

Advertisement

Towards the southern end of Taupō town is watercolour painter Judith Alexander-Graham who likes to paint landscapes, flowers and sacred places.

And lastly or firstly, depending what way you do the art trail, are artists Robbie and Sue Graham from Waitahanui. Sue is well-known as an art teacher and painter, and the couple's gallery displays paintings, fine art wood turning, sculpture and quirky pottery.

The Pop-Up Art Trail runs on Saturday and Sunday over Queen's Birthday weekend, from 10am to 3pm. Participating artists' addresses: Jo Rankin Gallery is at 8 Seagers Close, Kinloch. Karyn Hitchman's paintings can be viewed at 12 Gibbs Place, Kinloch. Tukairangi Gallery is at 884 Tukairangi Rd. Studio 720 is at 720 Acacia Bay Rd. Quirky Pottery Studio is at 13 Horomatangi St (behind Westpac). Studio57 is at 57 Miro St. Judith Alexander-Graham's watercolour paintings can be viewed at 21 Hammersmith St. Wildwood Gallery is at 141 SH1 Waitahanui.