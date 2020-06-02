040620twbrittney
Taupō Ironman 70.3 entrant Brittney Litton, pictured with children Max and Tilly, has qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Taupō which were scheduled for November. Photo / Supplied
040620twsamwarriner
Taupō elite triathlete Sam Warriner says there is no place better to compete than at home. Picture taken after she qualified at Ironman 70.3 in Nice, France. Photo / Gareth Green
040620twironman
Fleur Bromley qualifying for the Ironman 70.3 World Champs in Taupō. Photo / Supplied
A_081119NZHBAHRAIN01
Taupō district mayor David Trewavas (left) with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the world championships Ironman 70.3 Nice, France, September 2019.

Taupō triathletes who have qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupō are hoping that the event, which has been postponed from November this year to March 2021, will still go ahead.

Due to

