It's tent city at Taupō Airport.

For the past month personnel from the Royal New Zealand Air Force have lived at a tented training camp at Taupō Airport. Taupō Air Force Liaison Officer squadron leader Mike Ward said the deployment was good practice for when the RNZAF deploys to a remote location.

The Taupō base was also the perfect spot for the air force personnel to undertake Adventurous Training.

It took two days to assemble the 80-person camp, including a treated water supply, on-site treatment for grey water and portaloos hired locally. Linton Military Camp's 21 Support Company chefs cooked meals in a camp kitchen and these were eaten in the communal mess tent.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - 'I'm so lucky': Former RNZAF pilot flies again after 60 years

• Video: Interview with New Zealand's land speed record holder

"Imagine deploying an air force detachment to a third world country, or into a civil defence disaster zone, where we could be for a significant period. We might need to get water from a river. We need to be able to trust the water supply and to take responsibility for our waste," said Squadron Leader Ward.

Using Air Force-designed technology, staff tested the water each day and had the on-site capacity to treat the water if need be.

"The potable and grey water treatment systems were developed and built in-house by RNZAF and are air deployable."

RNZAF mess tent located at Taupō Airport had the capacity to cater for up to 80 Defence Force personnel. Photo / RNZAF

Squadron Leader Ward said once the camp was established, personnel units from air force maintenance units came in groups of 30 or 40 at a time to undertake adventurous training in the Taupō area.

He said the staff undertaking the training were of all ages, ranks and trades. Activities ranged from mountain biking, white water rafting, doing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, canoeing, kayaking, sailing and paddle boarding.

"The adventurous training component is a great way to get people working together outside their normal work environments and to challenge themselves. It also allows junior personnel to undertake leadership and planning roles."

After the success of this camp, Squadron Leader Ward says the RNZAF is looking at coming back to Taupō over the next four years. He says in future exercises the Air Force would be looking at opportunities to interact with the community perhaps with the local civil defence or offering year 12 and year 13 high school students who might be considering a career in the New Zealand Defence Force an opportunity to interact with members of the Air Force.