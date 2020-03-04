Enjoy the fresh air and stay fit, a knowledge of horses not required.

"If you want to work in a happy place then we have the job for you," says Taupō Riding for the Disabled (RDA) administrator Georgie Fairest.

She says the service for disabled children is in desperate need of volunteers. Currently RDA offers sessions three days a week from 9am to midday, but Georgie says it is her goal to offer sessions

