Sian Moffitt has been climbing half her life.

The 22-year-old received a surprise phone call three weeks ago, asking her to join the New Zealand Oceania 2020 team to compete in Sydney in March. The Kids Greening Taupō education co-ordinator had just missed out on selection in October at the NZ National Combined Rock Climbing competition.

An unlucky call-down in the October national qualifying event in Tauranga had placed Sian in 11th position out of the New Zealander competitors. The top eight automatically qualified, and so instead of resuming an intensive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: