Why be mayor? There's many reasons why, says Zane Cozens.

The Tūrangi businessman, co-owner of Bayleys Tūrangi and former Taupō district councillor, says he wants to take the Taupō district on "a refreshed journey" and reconnect the community and the Taupō District Council.

"There's been district-wide issues in the last six months where people feel that their voice isn't involved. I want to re-engage the community with its council and help the communities drive positive change for the district. We need to focus on our priorities."

Mr Cozens feels there have been issues in the district over the past year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.