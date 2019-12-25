For many children across the city, this Christmas may have been the first time they received a special present to unwrap.

For some families, it may have been the first time they have been able to sit down together for a roast chicken and fresh vegetables for Christmas.

The big smiles, the laughs as a family and the afternoon full-tummy nap, all thanks to you Rotorua.

More than $64,000 worth of food, presents and money were donated in this year's Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua and the Rotorua Weekender for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

A total of 22,403 items were given to stock the foodbank and fill Christmas parcels for those in need throughout the appeal. Coupled with cash donations the total amount donated was $64,145.20.

Corps officer Kylie Overbye described this year's appeal as "energised" with so much going on at once.

Corps officers Kylie and Ralph Overbye are thrilled with how this year's appeal went. Photo / Andrew Warner

As the appeal was on, fhe Salvation Army team was moving all of its buildings into one place making it one of the most challenging yet.

Regardless, Kylie said it had been filled with "lots of fun and lots of joy".

"We are so extremely grateful. It is such a beautiful thing when a community comes together."

She said without the community support, there would be so many people out there who would have had nothing on Christmas Day.

The appeal continues to amaze both Kylie and Ralph, who have seen it transform tremendously over the four years they have been running it.

"The community support and awareness have grown incredibly," Kylie said.

Over the years people have begun to understand and appreciate the difference the Salvation Army made for those in need, she said.

A highlight of this appeal for Ralph was all the volunteers who got on board to help, especially when it came to the record-breaking Fill the Bus campaign.

A standout moment that Ralph found heart-warming was how the company Zorb contributed. Early in the appeal, the team at Zorb contacted the Sallies to ask, other than donating, what they could do to help.

They were told that when it came to Fill the Bus having people to help unload and count everything was vital. So, sure enough, the team came down and did their bit.

They also ran a collection day that allowed people to have a ride for a can and then counted and sorted all the cans before bringing them in.

"Their work honestly saved us so many hours ... it meant a lot."

Other volunteers included people from the church, people in transitional housing and even random people off the street.

Kylie and Ralph already have their minds on what the appeal may bring next year.

But before that, the six weeks of hard work warrants some good old family time for the Overbyes.

Kylie said they had some trips to the beach planned and just spending time with their boys before it all starts up again next year.

"Thank you, Rotorua ... We hope you all have a happy, safe and warm Christmas season."

APPEAL HIGHLIGHTS:

November 13: First big-ticket donation from The Shine Collective - $250 worth of groceries.

November 26: Scope's Can for a Coffee day - a roaring success.

November 30: Halfway point - close to $4000 in donations raised.

December 5: Fill the Bus rolls into town - more than 7000 items donated. A Fill the Bus record broken.

December 16: Zorb's can for a ride day takes place - thousands of cans roll into foodbank.

December 19: The Rotorua Trust donates $10,000 - the biggest monetary donation in the appeal.