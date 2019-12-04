Some kids bring scooters to school, others bring slime. However, at today's Fill the Bus event the coolest kids brought their cans.

Mufti days, discos and can drives had been held at 12 schools over the past few weeks to gather cans to give back to the Salvation Army's Foodbank.

Rotorua Primary School held their cans high. Photo / Andrew Warner

Otonga Primary School was the first school stop of the day, with a bunch of strong Year 6 children loaded with boxes to bring on the bus.

Rotokawa School really put it on for the team on the bus with the whole school singing a song and dancing for the volunteers.

Seren Partelow, 10, said it was good to learn about taking care of those in need, especially while they were still young.

Rotokawa principal Regan Williams said the school's whānau and community had got right behind the cause.

Awhi Educare Owhata teacher Mihi Mareikura said the kids loved getting involved and it was a good way to teach them to give.

"It's important nowadays for little ones to understand it's not just about taking, but actually giving back."

Lynmore School's Charlotte Coleman, 11 doing her bit on the bus. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lynmore Primary School had held a mufti day for a can last week and managed to donate more than 1000 items.

Rotorua Primary School had the whole school gather on the field, each with a can in hand.

They held a school disco to collect donations last week, with each child eager to give their donation to the volunteer team on the bus.

Rotokawa School pupils performing a song for the volunteers. Photo / Andrew Warner

Principal Fred Whata said the children needed to learn to pay it forward and come together as a community.

He said it was always vital to give a little as "not everyone has everything".

Western Heights Primary School had Weet-Bix coming out their ears, while St Michael's Catholic School brought kids from all ages out with their boxes of donations.

Finally, Kaitao Intermediate and Ngongotaha Primary School carried out their donations to wrap up the bus' trip around the schools.