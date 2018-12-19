A sweet delivery from a local business is aiming to bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

More than 250 jars of honey, as well as 300 other health food items, have been donated to Rotorua Salvation Army and Tauranga Foodbank from staff at the Paengaroa-based Comvita.

Both community organisations will place the Comvita items in their food hampers and distribute them among Bay of Plenty families in need before Christmas Eve.

The donation was made to the Christmas appeals run by the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Comvita chief executive Scott Coulter said it was the company's employees who decided to donate Comvita products to those in need in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Each month our staff receive a product allowance of either honey or our other products. This December, they decided to gift these to those less fortunate.

"I'm so proud of our people for choosing to help where they can, and for sharing in the Christmas spirit of giving."

Comvita is matching staff members' donations by gifting additional pots of its Sweet Meadows honey to the Salvation Army in Rotorua and the Tauranga Foodbank.

Rotorua Salvation Army volunteers have been busy packing hampers this week. The hampers would include a roast chicken.

Team leader Tania Hore said the charity was grateful it could supply families with such a beautiful treat on top of what was in the hampers already.

"We are very grateful to be able to bless families with their own pot of honey this Christmas. It is an extra special treat not everyone can afford regularly."

Tauranga Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said it made her day when Comvita phoned to tell her about the huge honey donation.

"This is something we cannot afford to purchase on our budget, but something we will take great joy in passing on in our food parcels.

"We cannot thank Comvita enough for their support."