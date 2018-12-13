Rotorua youth were humbled and proud to be able to give back to the community and contribute to the Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal.

The youth in the budgeting programme run by Te Waiariki Purea Charitable Trust's Youth Service made a trip to Pak 'n' Save and stocked up on items the Rotorua Salvation Army were in need of.

Youth coach Sarah Cairns says usually the youth were taken to Pak 'n' Save to make a meal with a budget, but they decided to put that money towards giving to the appeal instead.

She says the Salvation Army visited the trust to pick up the items and talked to the 13 youth about Fill the Bus, which had been coming up.

Advertisement

"Some of our kids were keen to give and wanted to participate in that."

Sarah says the Salvation Army are in high demand for cleaning products, so items bought included bottles of disinfectant and washing liquid.

The youth also bought festive food items like jellies and mix-up desserts, as well as the likes of biscuits, multi bags for children and chocolate.

The budgeting programme donated plenty of goodies to the Salvation Army. Photo / Supplied

She says these are high-risk youth and, even when being in this situation, knowing there are still worse-off people gives them the opportunity to give back.

"It humbled them and they are very proud to able to do something like that."

The budgeting programme teaches these youth how to manage money and resources, and is run every month.

There are other life skills which are taught and run by the service too.

The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal is running until December 22.