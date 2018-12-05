Rotorua has helped fill a bus to the brim with goods as part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal but just how much has been donated is yet to be revealed.

The Hits Fill the Bus was out and about for 12 hours today collecting non-perishable food for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

The bus visited businesses, schools and locals and all of the items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal, which aims to restock the organisation's foodbank in time for Christmas and 2019.

Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye said Fill the Bus was a vital part of the appeal.

Advertisement

"It's a big chunk of what we receive during the appeal.

"The day has been phenomenal. We won't know until we've counted everything but it seems like we've got at least as much as last year."

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 17: Fill the Bus. Ann Hotson at the Redwood Shopping Centre. Image 2 of 17: Fill the Bus. Ngongotahā School. Image 3 of 17: Fill the Bus. Skyline staff Dee-Jay Tiopara, (left), Mandy Airlie, Cushla Heta, (centre) and Danielle Porterous as the Grinch. Image 4 of 17: Fill the Bus. Nani Challans, 9, Kawaha Pt School. Image 5 of 17: Fill the Bus. Tyson Nathan, 10, from Western Heights Primary School with Bryce Morris from The Hits. Image 6 of 17: Fill the Bus. Westbrook School. Image 7 of 17: Fill the Bus. Westbrook School. Image 8 of 17: Fill the Bus. Moana Houkamau, left, and Danielle Porteous. Image 9 of 17: Fill the Bus. Jovan Bosch 13, (top), Richard Cunliffe, 13, and Luca Allibone 13. Image 10 of 17: Fill the Bus. Zoe Parker, 10, (left), Kate Hastings, 11, and Emma Powell, 11. Otonga Road Primary School. Image 11 of 17: Fill the Bus. Staff at Countdown Fenton St. Image 12 of 17: Fill the Bus. Lynmore Primary School. Image 13 of 17: Fill the Bus. Kaylee Galliers, 7, (left) and Damon Chandler, 6, Image 14 of 17: Fill the Bus. Kahira Rata Olley, (centre) with Salvation Army staff Puawaereti Ryder, (left) and and Suzy King at the Redwood Shopping Centre. Image 15 of 17: Fill the Bus. Puawaereti Ryder , (left) and Suzy King from Sallies with Shawna and Mila Hawke 15 months. Image 16 of 17: Fill the Bus. Louise Sherman, (left) and Anne Hunter from the First Credit Union with Ralph Overbye from Salvation Army and Paul Hickey from the Hits. Image 17 of 17: Image 1 of 17: Fill the Bus. Ann Hotson at the Redwood Shopping Centre.

While the final tally isn't yet known, last year 5357 food items and 1126 toys were donated. In 2016 the food items donated tallied 4298.

The Hits 97.5 radio announcer Paul Hickey said he had been overwhelmed by the generosity.

"We're yet to get the final figure but it's just been fantastic, from schools, businesses, community groups to individual families, it's the kind of thing everybody's getting involved in."

Hickey said a lot of canned items had been donated but there was also coffee, Weetbix, even toilet paper.

He said donors were happy to have done their bit to help.

The bus stopped at 20 locations around the city including several schools and supermarkets. Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Reesby again donated the use of a bus.