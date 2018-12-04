It's Fill the Bus day in Rotorua!

Locals are being called on to jump on board with The Hits Rotorua and support a good cause today with the big green bus making its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 12 hours.

All items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal, which aims to restock the organisation's foodbank in time for Christmas and 2019.

The bus will hit the streets this morning starting at the Western Heights Shops on Brookland Rd at 7.10am.

It's Fill the Bus day in Rotorua.

From there the bus will stop at 20 locations around the city before the goods are unloaded and counted at the Salvation Army from 6.10pm.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Reesby have again donated the use of a bus.

