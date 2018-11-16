The Rotorua Daily Post has been getting into the giving spirit of Christmas and encourages the rest of the community to do the same.

The staff were encouraged to bring along items for the Rotorua Daily Post's annual Christmas appeal, and together created a nice haul which was picked up yesterday.

Items donated included canned food, crackers, pasta, Weet-Bix and plum pudding.

Rotorua Daily Post assistant news director Zizi Sparks, who is helping co-ordinate the appeal, said she wanted staff to get behind the appeal to help get things rolling.

"I thought it would be a good idea for staff from NZME to lead by example in getting behind the cause.

"I was really happy with how everyone supported the appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank by bringing something to donate and hope members of the public do the same in the next few weeks too."

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye said they were excited to be partnering with the Rotorua Daily Post again.

He said it was great to be getting the appeal rolling, and once it started hitting December the appeal usually started to pick up.