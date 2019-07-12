Somewhere over Taupo during my flight to Hawke's Bay last week the pilot informed the passengers that the temperature in Napier was -4C.

By the time we arrived it was a balmy zero but the beginnings of one of those beautifully crisp clear sunny winter's day that I remembered well from a Hawke's Bay childhood.

My visit was aimed at advancing an interesting and promising project that has fallen into the hands of the Howard League courtesy of the Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters.

As those who have followed Winston's long political career will know, he's always had a strong

