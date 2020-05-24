For 75 years, Presbyterian Support East Coast has responded to crisis. Most recently, our community has faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our frontline support workers, social workers, nurses, clinical leaders, counsellors and their teams have worked throughout lockdown to respond to people and families in need.

They truly are our heroes — and we need more.

Unlike many other sectors facing job losses, we are actively recruiting staff now.

We need people with empathy, patience and a love of working with people. Some roles require no previous experience, while for others you will have training and experience in the health sector.

Advertisement

Our heroes all have one thing in common: they want to make a real, positive difference in our community.

If you're re-evaluating your career, looking for a change, or have simply always wanted to give back to your community (and get paid for it), we'd love to hear from you.

psec.org.nz | careers@psec.org.nz | 06 877 8193

Apply today on our website, email us your CV and a cover letter, or ring for more details

Some of the Enliven Intensive Home Support team: from L to R, Michelle, Sharon, Dale, Caroline and Tracy. Photo / Supplied



Enliven Community Key Support Workers



Enliven Intensive Home Support provides support to older people in the community so they can enjoy an independent life. We're looking for positive people with good communication skills to join our dedicated team. No previous carer experience is necessary, as we provide full training and ongoing development.



Enliven Disability Support Workers



Rowan House provides residential support in Taradale for people under 65 living with disability. We need enthusiastic, reliable people to assist our clients to live extraordinary lives. Experience in the health sector is welcomed, but not necessary, as we provide full training and ongoing development.



Family Works Social Workers



Social Workers in Schools (SWiS) is a school-based social work service. We need qualified, registered social workers who thrive on engaging students and their families from diverse cultural backgrounds. We offer support and intervention during periods of difficulty, especially if family violence is occurring.



Join us at PSEC on our mission to lead social change with courage and care. Together, we can help our communities reach their potential.



About PSEC



Presbyterian Support is one of the largest providers of social and health services in New Zealand.

Presbyterian Services East Coast is made up of over 220 staff and 200 volunteers across its services, Enliven and Family Works in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti, and three charity shops in Havelock North, Taradale and Napier.

Through Enliven we aim to support older people and people living with disabilities, so they have independence, companionship, choice, meaningful activity and purpose in their lives.

Through Family Works we aim to make Aotearoa New Zealand the best place in the world to grow up – a place where all children are safe, families are strong and communities are connected.

