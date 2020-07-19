The atmosphere at Rotorua's Village Green went above and beyond a "good vibe" on Saturday night as the Good Vibes Winter Festival rolled into town.

The drizzly rain did not put a dampener on the city's first post-Covid festival with about 3000 people turning out for a boogie.

L.A.B, Sons of Zion, Katchafire, Three Houses Down and General Fiyah, Ardijah, Che Fu, Victor J Sefo and DJ Jayrasik were on the line-up and the crowd was not left disappointed.

About 3000 people headed along to the festival at the Village Green. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's show - which is part of a nine-date tour - sold out months ago, proof of the anticipation of getting back to normality and enjoying being at a gig without having to social distance.

Pato Entertainment director and Good Vibes Winter festival organiser Pato Alvarez said the night went "amazing" and absolutely "went off".

Eight acts took to the stage for the popular Rotorua festival. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the bands had really enjoyed themselves and there had been "so many happy people" around.

Hotels had filled up and restaurants were heaving before the show, showing that the festival was a "boost for the local economy", he said.

A punter getting in the groove of the festival. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Good Vibes Winter Festival had been the first of its kind in Rotorua, with Alvarez saying they were looking forward to bringing more to the city in the near future.

The large marquee erected on the Village Green ensured concert-goers were not left soggy and the temperature sat nicely in the early teens.

From denim jackets to wide-brimmed hats, people dressed warm as they arrived from 3pm.

DJ Jayrasik got the crowd moving from 3pm, followed by legends of Kiwi music Ardijah, Che Fu and Three Houses Down, and General Fiyah.

Excitement slowly built for crowd favourite L.A.B's appearance just before 7pm.

They proved they were a polished act, easing their way through their hits featuring fresh sounds from reggae, rock and contemporary styles. Musically masterful and vocally outstanding - particularly lead singer Joel Shadbolt - L.A.B didn't put a foot wrong.

Katchafire's saxophonist getting in the zone. Photo / Andrew Warner

As they ended their one-hour set with their hit song In The Air, mobile phones flew to the ends of outstretched arms from those in the crowd wanting to share the love.

Rotorua woman Awhi Hohepa was in the crowd and said it was amazing to have such a concert in Rotorua.



"I don't get to do anything unless it's here. I just work and I have my son. But this is us. This is Rotorua. This is the real, happy, love vibe."

Festival-goer Joey Faithfull said the whole thing had a "really chill and friendly atmosphere".

He said his favourite band of the night had to be L.A.B which seemed to make the crowd go off.

"It was such a vibe."

The crowd was heaving on the night. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said having Sons of Zion close the concert ended the festival on a "really good note".

Sons of Zion, who was adored by Rotorua fans thanks to local lad and lead singer Rio Panapa, hit the stage at 9.15pm.

Panapa was beaming to be back in front of his home crowd and his energy could be felt as he belted out the band's top hits.



He thanked the crowd for their loyal support throughout the band's 13-year history as he introduced them to some new music coming out in a few weeks.

Festival-goers appeared to be on their best behaviour, with local police only needing to dish out the odd warning.

"General concert-goers were well behaved", a police spokeswoman said.

No arrests were made but a couple of people were warned for minor disorder incidents, she said.

A number of officers were on-site during the concert.

A special road trip with friends

Seletar Taputoro (second from left) enjoyed a special girl trip with friends from Whanganui to Good Vibes in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Seletar Taputoro hasn't had the best time of it in the past few years. But that all changed with a road trip to Rotorua at the weekend.



The Whanganui mother of four sons suffers from a motor neurone disease that has left her wheelchair-bound.

But despite the grim diagnosis, she's determined to walk again.

To help boost her positive thinking, her close friends organised a girls' trip to Rotorua at the weekend to attend Good Vibes.

Wearing specially printed Good Vibes camouflage shirts they had made for their trip, the fivesome danced and smiled all night near the front of the stage while taking extra special care of their friend.

Taputoro said she had been unwell in recent years since her 2016 diagnosis and she almost never went out.

"This is a special outing with the girls and the first time I've been out with them in a long time. I don't like to go out much but my friends make me. It's just so nice to get away and have girl time."