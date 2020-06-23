COMMENT:

We all know that there are people out there that don't give a damn about rules.

I'm not talking about your hardcore criminals, I'm talking about people that are too lazy to get rid off their rubbish in an appropriate way and it makes me mad.

This photo was sent to me early yesterday morning by a friend out walking her dog.

The pile of rubbish was dumped opposite the entrance to Hohepa.

Anyone who has taken a load of rubbish to the dump either by trailer, truck or the back of a ute will know it takes a bit of an effort to load it but less effort to offload it.

No doubt the person or people who dumped this did it at night and as quickly as possible. In fact it looks as if they have tied a rope to the gate so they could pull it all off in one go.

The person who sent me the photo didn't just photograph it and walk off. She also rang the regional council who told her the pile of rubbish had been dumped in a dangerous spot because if council needed to assess the pump station they would not be able to. He also told her fly tipping was becoming a big problem.

Yes, there are dump fees but recycling is free and looking at this lot there is plenty of stuff that could have been recycled. Had that been done, there would not have been much left to take to the dump. As I said — lazy.

There is so much going on in the world at the moment that is out of our control, however, looking after our little bit of paradise is something we can all contribute to. If you do see someone dumping rubbish, try and get a number plate and ring the regional council.

It seems one of the things no one can control at the moment is the number of Covid-19 cases flying into our country.

I totally understand that Kiwis are desperate to get home. I would be too. But after our huge team effort the last thing we need is another lockdown. It would be devastating for all of us.

Yesterday we hit double digits again with 10 active cases.

Our quarantine facilities are under pressure to do better but at the same time Singapore Airlines is planning to bring three flights a week from Dubai to Auckland.

I think that is far too many people to be managed properly. Wouldn't it be better to wait until all the people in isolation at the moment have done their fortnight in isolation, tested negative and left for their own homes?

Then, take in more flights until the hotels used now for isolation are full and stop again for another fortnight.

Much easier to manage and keep track of a small number of people.

It would be frustrating for those who have waited months already, but the alternative is not looking good at the moment.

As we all learned over lockdown, patience is the key to success and we certainly don't want our success destroyed. Let's just take it slow and steady.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawkes' Bay Today