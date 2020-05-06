Sorry to open with a gripe but I am nothing short of disappointed at the number of Kiwis not playing their part in the fight against this pesky virus.

During level 4, a number of examples were picked up by the media, only two of which I will mention. The first was the man who filmed and posted on social media his anti-social supermarket behaviour. Enough said – he's had far more publicity than he deserves.

The second was the woman in a provincial centre who was told off by observers for not adhering to the separation requirements. Her response: "I can do what I want!" (or words to that effect).

No you can't, lady!

You are someone who does not understand your place in the world, does not understand your responsibility to other human beings and sorely lacks any understanding of "no man is an island". In short, you are one irresponsible person who cannot really have been part of the prime minister's blanket thanks to the nation.

But, now, my bigger concern is that the shift to level 3 has led too many people to believe everything is fixed and that we can party on.

No we can't.

Let me cite just a few examples of what I have seen. One of our sons has been with us during the lockdown and has been our designated shopper. When level 3 came, I "enjoyed" a rare outing but the supermarket behaviour was not what I expected.

Wyn Drabble

Outside the doors, behaviour was exemplary, aided I'm sure by the 2m space markings on the pavement. Inside was a different matter. While many people went out of their way to observe 2m distancing, too many clearly did not give a toss.

And worst of all was the sight of two employees leaning against the frozen vegetables cabinet having a chat at the kind of distance that can, if you're lucky, lead to intimacy. Neither wore a mask.

Then, while driving home, I saw a car containing three teenagers pull up outside a house from which emerged two more teenagers who piled in and the five of them headed off, possibly to party.

Simply not good enough! Unfair on the rest of us!

Please forgive me for not being at least a bit light so far this week but sometimes you've just got to speak up on a serious issue. I'll try to lighten up.

I must say that I have been a huge fan of the Jacinda and Ashley show and cannot name another country I would rather be in during this crisis. Jacinda's efforts appear to have been internationally recognised but what about Dr Bloomfield?

Well, I giggled with delight when I read that Dr Bloomfield has also earned recognition in the form of his visage appearing on a commemorative tee-shirt (also available on a tote bag). I have never found the need for a tote bag – I don't even really know what a tote bag is – but I could certainly find a use for one with Bloomfield on it.

I'm now looking forward to the tea towel. Maybe there will be a commemorative teaspoon.

There was also a lighter side to the takeaway food frenzy. A Maccas outlet ran out of lettuce but I wouldn't have expected that to be such a big deal; I thought one of the reasons people go to Maccas is to avoid anything green.

A little different for KFC in Invercargill. They ran out of chicken which I can't help feeling is sort of central to their business.

Must dash now. I need to riffle through my wardrobe and see what colour tote bag I should order (online, of course, with contactless delivery).