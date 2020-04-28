Now more than ever it is so important to support our local businesses. Today, Hawke's Bay Today launches its Go Local campaign encouraging us all to buy local.

I don't need to go into a long spiel about why we should be doing this. We all know what has been happening over the past five weeks thanks to Covid-19.

Now that we are at alert level 3 and some of our businesses can finally open, whether that be online, by phone, text, drop off or pick up, let's show them just how much we want them to stick around by supporting them.

The hospitality industry especially needs our help. That doesn't mean you have to buy meals every night. I for one can't afford to do that.

But when you do want something a bit special have a look here: www.hbathome.co.nz

We have some amazing cafes and restaurants in Hawke's Bay - let's keep it that way.

The question we should ask ourselves every time we need to or want to spend money is "can I source this locally?" Simple. Use it or lose it has never been so true.

I'm happy plant shops are up and running.

Just before the lockdown they nearly sold out of vegetable seedlings. Many people decided it would be a good time to start a vege garden. I would love to know how they are getting on.

If you know someone who's a first time gardener ask them to send me a photo of their garden to linda.hall@hbtoday.co.nz

Linda Hall, Assistant Editor, Hawke's Bay Today.

Ours is flourishing with all the extra attention from Mr Neat.

Usually at this time of the year it's a bit neglected and we often plant mustard seed or lupins over winter and then dig them into the soil before spring planting.

This year however, before we even heard of Covid-19, we decided that we would plant a winter garden.

Luckily we had already started plus we had seeds that we have planted up as well. When I say we, what I really mean is he.

It has been weeded several times over the past few weeks and its looking pretty darn good.

I took a video and sent it to my daughters in Australia. One of them said the laden avocado tree almost makes her want to come home. I wish.

The beautiful sunny days have helped but crikey we really do need some rain. I can't remember when we last had a decent amount.

The next two weeks will be interesting in alert level 3. I really hope everyone is sensible and sticks to their bubble, and stays home once they have had their swim, surf, walk — whatever it is you like to do — at a distance from everyone else of course.

We do not want to go back to alert level 4.

Stay safe everyone.

