Rotorua businesses have made rapid adaptions to their services to be able to reopen from today under strict alert level 3 rules.

For many, it will be the first non-Government revenue flowing into their coffers - via contactless payment, of course - in more than four weeks.

Among those eager to get up and running again was Guidough's Bakery owners Guido and Melanie Bachmann who operated two stores in Rotorua.

Melanie Bachmann said they had spent the past few days cleaning and preparing for reopening day, albeit under a new contactless way of operating.

"We and our 10 full-time staff are very excited and happy to be able to get back to doing what we all love to do.

"It's been quite scary and tough without any income coming in, especially when we used to deliver to lots of restaurants."

Guidoughs Bakery co-owner Guido Bachmann. Photo/ Andrew Warner

Bachmann said staff and customers would take time to adjust to a new way of operating under level 3 but safety for everyone was paramount.

Customers who pre-ordered food could either come and collect it via the bakery's drive-through window or through delivery service, she said.

"It's a bit daunting as we don't really know whether we're going to be crazy busy or it will be a slow start and whether some of our customers won't come back."

She said along with their few dozen pre-orders they had a lot of messages of support, which was "fantastic" as small businesses relied on community support for their survival.

Palmers Rotorua owner Darryl Pierce and his drive-through garden centre. Photo / Supplied

Palmers Rotorua owner Darryl Pierce said his garden centre would open initially operate

a contactless pre-ordered, pre-paid and pick-up service to deal with the 150 orders received in the past two days.

Pierce will launch their drive-through garden centre in their car parking area from Wednesday.

He said it was a "huge relief" to him and his 15 staff to start operating again, albeit under strict adherence to level 3 contactless restrictions.

"The security and safety of my staff, customers and the business are my top priorities."

Pierce said it had been a "very tough" four weeks, especially trying to make sure none of the plants died and ensuring his business survived.

DMC Construction owner Dave Pound. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua-based DMC Builders owner Dave Pound said he and his seven staff were ready to get back to work but due to personal reasons, three staff would not start until Thursday.

"It's not been an easy four weeks for sure, especially keeping all our staff and our bills paid. While the Government subsidy has helped, it has still been quite tough."

Pound said the new way of working under level 3 would take a bit of adjustment.

He said due to extra safety processes needed, things were likely to happen at a "slower pace" for at least the first couple weeks until people get back into a "rhythm".

"My main concerns are not only ensuring our staff and subcontractors can operate safely and comfortably but that we also have a ready supply of materials when we need them."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said he could not say how many businesses were expected to open for business today, but it was clear a number preparing to do so.

Heard said he was not aware of any major confusion or misconceptions among business owners about the level 3 operating restrictions and there was a "huge amount" of information available to business owners.

"If anything there has been information overload, and I urge anyone who is not sure to seek advice."

Patrick Lam of Patrick's Pies won't be opening under level 3. Photo / File

Not all store owners have managed to work out a way to trade under level 3, however, with some electing to wait until level 2 starts.

In a blow for Bay pie lovers, multi-award-winning baker Pat Lam was one of them.

Lam said online ordering and delivery would not work for his Patrick's Pies Gold Star Bakery stores in Rotorua and Tauranga, given they were fast food-style businesses.

"We might do a lot of work and then not sell a lot... Maybe next week we will start cleaning and changing the shop to get ready for level 2."

