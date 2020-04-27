VIRUS LATEST

Queues started at 4am outside Rotorua's McDonald's restaurants this morning as takeaway lovers geared up for their level 3 fix.

Fast food outlets across the country were due to reopen for contact-less drive-thru and delivery this morning.

Owner of Rotorua's McDonald's restaurants Rob Parry said the demand had been "huge" with people starting to queue at their Fairy Springs restaurant by 4am.

He said a lot of people were thrilled to be "the first" and the restaurants had felt an initial rush when they opened their doors.

Cars in the Fairy Springs McDonalds this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

The orders came in hot and heavy with people spending over $100 and opting for "Big Macs for breakfast" after four weeks without, he said.

"There have been some enormous orders... it's been amazing."

Parry said his staff were thrilled to be back at work after so long and he had made sure loads of them were on first thing this morning so wait times would be short.

So far, things had been "amazing" and Parry was expecting the demand to continue throughout the day and peak at dinner time.

Local cafe Capers Epicurean felt a surge of orders within minutes of opening their doors at 7am this morning.

Marketing manager Philly Angus said their online order system was up and running with contactless pick up available.

Within 20 minutes, orders had begun rolling in for customers' morning coffee and breakfast.

She said people would have been missing their "daily routine" of coming down to their local cafes so it would be nice for them to feel that "normality" again.

Owner of Rotorua's The Coffee Club Michael Kesseler said the takeaway coffee orders began coming through first thing.

He said a lot of their regulars had been "hanging out for their morning coffee" and it showed with how busy they were.

Although being back at work was "different" with level three procedures, he said "it was good to be back".

More to come.