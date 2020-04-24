Corporal William James (Jim) McGlashan was a member of the 'B' Reinforcements that joined the 2nd NZEF in Egypt in August 1943. He sailed from Wellington on the troop ship Nieuw Amsterdam on July 21, 1943.

He and his wife, Beryl, agreed to write to each other at least each Sunday while he was overseas. When he left his son Roger was 12 months old.

His daughter Jo McGlashan has a shoebox full of her father's letters.

She said his fountain pen and ink letters are mostly intact.

"Mum saved all Dad's letters however Dad had no way of saving those that Mum wrote so I don't know how she was feeling through all this," Jo said.

"I've known for a long time about the letters but I thought it wasn't my business. However I finally decided to do something with them so I am writing them all up on my computer to share with family."

During the Covid-19 lockdown Jo is also writing a gospel reflection to share via email every Sunday with members of St Frances Church in Clive.

She says her father never talked about the war.

"We knew he had been in it but it wasn't discussed.

"Dad was a farmer, we had a small farm at Te Pohue for 16 years. After moving to Haumoana (mid 1960s) he worked at local vineyards. He became very active with the Social Credit Party and was made a life member in 1980. He died in July 1995."

With no Anzac Day parades this year Jo hadn't decided what she would do on Anzac Day.

"I might listen to the radio. It will be very different for a lot of people my age and older. It will be a different way of remembering them — but we will remember them."

■ Jim McGlashan's Service Record: 3 years and 20 days in NZ; 2 years and 48 days overseas. He was discharged from active service on December 20, 1945.

Below is an an extract from Corporal William James (Jim) McGlashan second boat letter, written on August 11, 1943:

Since writing to you & Mother, we had two days leave ashore at a very nice place where we were well treated by the people. The leave extended to midnight both days & we had a good look around. Five of us hired a taxi for 2 hrs on the second day & saw most of the sights for the sum of 6/- ca. Oranges & mandarins were plentiful & I am afraid one could trace the roamings of the troops by the presence of peel all over the place. I was very interested in the town which was of considerable size. Some of the streets in the suburbs reminded me of our NZ towns but the main centre of the city appeared a little older & different. Seeing it under war time condition with black out etc. did not show it in its true light. Restaurants & hotels had a good menu. It was great being able to choose our meals – up to a point – again, & I can tell you we had some good meals. Potatoes appearing to be the only shortage.

The steak wasn't quite up to NZ standards but I had some lamb & mint sauce which was very nice. Also sampled turkey, duck & chicken, to say nothing of fish, eggs, etc. Meal hrs didn't worry us & we fed when we felt like it. The beer wasn't too bad & best of all we could get quite a lot of whiskey, gin etc., not to take away but over the bar. The whiskey was very good too, tell Dad, & I was sorry he couldn't join me or that I could send some home.

I was sorry I did not have some Coupons as I could have sent you some elastic. Do hope you received the combs safely. Please give one to Mother – I forgot if I sent 4 or 5 big & small - & one to (sister) Mary. Combs seemed to be quite plentiful although they were rationed. Everyone seemed to be after them & handbags also. Strangely enough they seemed to have plenty of items that NZ is short of & vice versa. Prices for most things seemed to be on a par but their coupon ration was different.

It was a wonderful break getting ashore. Later I shall probably be able to tell you where; everyone enjoyed themselves & were given a good time & continued on the journey feeling that life wasn't so bad after all.