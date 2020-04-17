The Hawke's Bay DHB chairman and an elected board member have resolved their differences after an email exchange led to allegations of bullying and belittling.

The exchange between district health board chairman Shayne Walker and board member Heather Skipworth was on April 11, 12, and 13. Copies were given to Hawke's Bay Today.

Skipworth, in two April 11 emails, expressed concern about the Flaxmere community being worried about a local Covid-19 case, and multiple cases that were community transferred.

She emailed DHB members, and also emailed outside parties.

One email read: "I have been fielding multiple calls regarding the cases in Flaxmere. I say cases, because there were more than one and they were community transferred."

Skipworth was concerned that Covid-19 testing capabilities would be swamped by scared whanau, and suggested extra resource be provided.

DHB member Heather Skipworth stands by concerns she raised with fellow DHB members.

She also mentions a "language barrier - the professionals could not explain the correct method of isolation to the whanau, no wrap-around services offered, no appropriate isolation discussions or guidelines, mistrust and no confidence in the process".

The email also said it wasn't the time for rhetoric but time for action.

On the same day as Skipworth's emails, the DHB announced the Flaxmere case was linked to an outside source.

"This case has been linked to domestic travel. We can be quite confident to rule out a local source.

"We are very pleased to have found a connection to this case which we hope will be reassuring for the people of Flaxmere and the wider community."

Shayne Walker responded to Skipworth's email on April 12 and thanked her for her proposal, but also chastised her.

"I think it is inappropriate to send board communications to committee members and further copy them into board communications, including the iwi chairperson," Walker's email stated, "particularly when we haven't established facts."



"As I understand- this was not a community transfer, it was a close contact.''

Skipworth replied to Walker and four other board members.

"I want to record my disgust in that you would belittle me in front of our board members, whether intentional or not, that is the outcome."

Further on she alleged Walker's response was "bullying" .

"Your email did not represent any of the values we aspire to represent as leaders of the health sector."

Skipworth told Hawke's Bay Today she stood by her actions in raising the concerns.

"I raised issues told to me by the community.

"But because I am a board member I cannot break protocol and comment further."

Hawke's Bay Today approached the DHB and Walker, through the DHB, for comment.

Interim chief executive Craig Climo said Walker and Skipworth had resolved their differences.

Board members should be able to communicate among themselves without the fear of their correspondence being leaked to the media, he said.

Climo said the Flaxmere case was well contained.

"The issues raised about community transmission have been alleviated and other issues are being worked through to address anxiety and encourage people with even minor symptoms to be tested.

"The DHB continues to work closely with Flaxmere community leaders and there is good support for public health and their messages.

"Any difference between Mr Walker and Mrs Skipworth is now resolved and they have both moved on."

