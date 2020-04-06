

An elderly Hastings man believes he could run out of food during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ernest Seadon raised concerns over the lack of delivery or collection services available through Hawke's Bay supermarkets during alert level 4.

The 72-year-old claims to have approached all the supermarkets in Hastings during the nationwide lockdown.

"Being over 70 with health issues and in lockdown, I have tried to do my supermarket shopping online as per the Government instructions," he said.

"But, apparently not one of the supermarkets in Hastings are available to deliver.

"As I am not meant to leave my home, am I supposed to starve or just risk getting the virus?"

Ernest Seadon, 72, said he has allegedly worked out supermarkets are price gouging their produce. Photo / Warren Buckland

The elderly Raureka resident suffers from heart problems and diabetes, as well as having had three knee replacement surgeries and other operations.

While Seadon lives at his Gordon Rd home with his wife, she also cannot leave the home.

"As for any contacts or relatives, my wife is at home with me but does not want to drive or stand for ages in a supermarket queue," he said. "Before the lockdown, we would have always done our shopping together.

"I have a sister in-law in Clive and two brothers in Auckland, but we don't have children."

An Age Concern spokeswoman said if you are over the age of 70, isolating at home, and need shopping, ask them for help.

"A visit to the supermarket puts you at more risk of infection than just going for a walk around the block, because it involves touching surfaces and objects that may be contaminated," she said.

"Where possible ask younger people you know and trust to help by doing your shopping for you. Even if younger people catch the virus, they are much less likely to become seriously ill."

The spokeswoman added: "If there you don't have family, friends or neighbours who can help, call your local Age Concern. Some Age Concerns have volunteer shoppers who will be able to help."

Seadon also said he is unhappy with supermarkets, who he claimed were price gouging their produce.

"To pass the time, I have checked the prices of items I want," he said. "We all know that prices have gone up on all products, even though the big supermarket chains deny it.

"I'm 73 this month and renting my home, so I'm very careful with my spending, hence the checking of supermarkets."

At the Prime Minister's coronavirus update last week, Jacinda Ardern said the Government had set up a new public email address to report any cases of price hikes.

Ardern said officials have been in daily contact with the major supermarkets, but had found no evidence yet.

"While we have found no evidence, we are setting up a channel where people can report any cases or concerns that they may have," she said.

"I have already seen some reports made online on social media. Now I asked those individuals to send those reports – a copy of your receipt, a simple photo of what you've seen.

"Nobody wants to see anybody take unfair financial advantage form this extraordinary period."

The PM asked the public to contact pricewatch@mb.govt.nz to report any potential cases.

Seadon also said he has been performing mini concerts to his neighbours. Photo / Warren Buckland

Despite his age, Seadon said he has been passing the time during lockdown by using his computer and performing music on his driveway street.

"Now I spend time on the computer as I was fortunate to get a computing degree in my late 50s and give mini concerts to the neighbours on my pipes," he said.

"I belong to Hastings and Napier Pipe bands, plus the Orphans Club and the Kia Toa Bowling Club."