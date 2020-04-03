

It took six people, including four fire crew to unload and install a 150kg freezer at the Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home, but they successfully managed it.

The humongous 150kg freezer delivered to Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home. Photo / Supplied

And now the care home, hit hard by Covid-19, can be catered for, for the duration of the level 4 lockdown.

It all came about when Compass Group food service provided the care home with back up frozen food options for both residents and staff if needed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A problem arose when there was no extra freezer room available for the additional stock.

Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home Manager John Drinkwater said that's when local appliance store Burns and Ferrall came to the care home's rescue.

"They heard about our issue and they very kindly loaned us a very large 150kg freezer for as long as we need it. That was really nice of them and we thank them for their community spirit," Drinkwater said.

Getting the freezer in place was the next challenge as there was no loading bay at the home and manually lifting the freezer needed more than just the Burns and Ferrall crew.

The care home management called on their local Fire Service team who were more than happy to help.

"It's at challenging times like these that we're thankful for the support of the Fire Service.

"Everyone pitched in to help when it was needed and we thank them all," he said.

As of Friday there were three confirmed and two probable cases of Covid-19 at the care home.

Carolyn Cooper, managing director Bupa Villages and Aged Care New Zealand, said they were continuing to support the three residents through their recovery.

The five cases were doing well and none of them had required additional medical assistance, so far.

"Our staff continue to follow the strict infection, prevention and control measures that were swiftly put in place at the time of our first resident being tested for Covid-19 including use of personal protective equipment and hygiene measures," Cooper said.

"Everyone at the care home is in good spirits and we have an extra laptop and extra mobile phones at the care home to help continue the connection with families of residents.

"We thank all residents' families as we comply with Ministry of Health requirements to stop visitor access to our care homes. We understand this is challenging but we ask for everyone's patience and understanding."

