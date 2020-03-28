A number of Rotorua businesses have been left feeling "gutted" and "annoyed" after a series of break-ins during the first weekend of the lockdown.

Five businesses were subject to break-ins over the weekend, with hundreds of dollars worth of goods taken and damage done to the stores.

Police say one petrol station was ram raided, while another had a single drink taken from the fridge.

Challenge Petrol Station on Malfroy Rd was subject to an attempted burglary about 4am on Saturday.

Advertisement

Challenge Petrol Station boarded up their doors following the theft. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said it was alleged a stolen vehicle was used to crash into the premises.

There were no reports of injuries or anything stolen.

A 39-year-old man appeared in Rotorua District Court yesterday charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into motor vehicle.

Springfield Golf Club president Paul Fox had been left feeling "gutted" after equipment was stolen from the greenkeeper's shed on Friday night. Photo / File

Owner of the petrol station Harpreet Singh said he was thankful no staff had been hurt.

Safety measures had been put in place for staff like always having two people on.

The shop has been boarded up, but glass and joinery repair would not be done until the lockdown was lifted, he said.

Things would continue as usual but business was already down 80 per cent due to the lockdown, he said.

Pandora Superette. Photo / File

Meanwhile, cigarettes and cash had been taken in an aggravated robbery at Pandora Superette in Westbrook on Friday night.

Advertisement

Two armed offenders threatened staff before escaping on foot, a police spokeswoman said.

No one was injured and police are trying to locate the offenders.

Springfield Golf Club president Paul Fox had been left feeling "gutted" after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen on Friday night.

He said machinery, including a small vehicle, power tools and up to 500 litres of diesel were stolen after someone broke into their greenkeeper's shed.

"It just really annoys me... people are meant to be home."

He hoped those responsible for the break-in at the club during the lockdown would face "maximum penalties".

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report on Saturday morning that a greenkeeper's shed at a golf club had been broken into. A number of tools were reportedly taken.

Nearby, Guidough's bakery on Ranolf St was also been broken into on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a window at the bakery had appeared to be damaged and a small amount of cash was taken at the scene.

Waiotapu Tavern was burgled about 6am today. Photo / File

The Waiotapu Tavern on State Highway 5 was also broken into about 6am today.

It appeared one of the offenders took a drink from the fridge, she said.

Inquiries into all of the incidents were under way and anyone with information should contact their local police, the spokeswoman said.

There was nothing to suggest that the matters are connected in any way, she said.