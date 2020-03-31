There is no doubt Covid-19 has had a massive impact on the world. The virus has transformed life as we know it but together we can get through this - and we have been. Leah Tebbutt takes a look at what people are doing to make the world a happier place in such an uncertain time.

While Covid-19 has forced Rotorua into lockdown, it is also leading to a more creative and connected city.

As New Zealand deals with alert level four, Claire Mahon had to think hard about how to keep her community connected.

It was early into the isolation period she created the Rotorua Caremongering Facebook group - dedicated to drowning out the scaremongering that she had noticed on her social media for weeks.

"People can post about questions or make offers and check in on an elder person next door, or maybe someone needs their groceries delivered. It's the community aspect," Mahon said.

After a week, more than 1600 people have connected wanting to share ideas, check-in on neighbours and brainstorm ways to help each other.

Community advocate Claire Mahon established a Facebook page to encourage the residents to stay connected socially, not physically. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mahon said she was blown away by the response.

"It's really fantastic. It gives me so much hope.

"This is a crisis but it is absolutely one that we will get through and we will get through it by banding together."

In doing so, Mahon believes the community is stronger and this was her aim when creating the group.

"Social distancing is so important, but that's physical distancing and as a community what I have seen is loads more connection.

"We have this community that is not just supportive but is so creative in how we support each other."

Mia Turner, pictured with her son, says even she has broken down a few times due to Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Mia Turner also turned to social media to become creative and offer support for those in need - from the luxury of her living room.

Scheduled to hold her meditation courses around the community last week, Turner had to quickly cancel as the country moved into lockdown.

"I thought I could just change that to being online, which I have since done," Turner said.

"Because I am here on my own, it is just my young son, we have no family here so I thought I could make a support group for those in the same boat."

As an experienced meditation practitioner she has seen people become more aware of their emotional wellbeing through meditation and she was conscious that an event - such as Covid-19 - could bring more stress to some families.

So, she wanted to help and already has enjoyed seeing communities be brought together.

"It is overwhelming. I have all the tools to deal with anxieties but even I have broken down a couple of times last week because it's just too much.

"I'm alone, and I totally get the mindset stuff is really important so being able to deliver that for others is great."

Turner simply shares a Zoom link to her followers on her Facebook page, Manta Mind, to start.

"It is all about social connection without the physical connection.

"This is one of those things that doesn't discriminate so we are all literally in this together."

Businesses are also sharing the love during the lockdown, with Comvita offering a discount to Bay of Plenty communities when they use the code, carepacknz.

Chief executive David Banfield said given many of their products being based on health and wellbeing, they wanted to support whānau and communities.

"In these challenging times, we are inspired by the thought of communities supporting and caring for each other and are proud to play our part."