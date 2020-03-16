BYLINE: Sahiban Hyde

Empathy is one of the main characteristics Hamilton coroner Gordon Matenga will bring to his new role as a District Court Judge in Hastings.

It's a characteristic Matenga feels he became well-versed in in his role as a coroner.

Matenga worked as a part-time coroner in Hamilton from 1996 to 2007, and from 2007 as a full-time coroner in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

"Being a coroner you get even more appreciation for victims of crime. Being a coroner has helped me be more empathetic," Matenga said.

He also values time-management and he said he was looking forward to putting his time-management skills to good use.

"As a judge I would like to see time being used effectively and wisely, but I also know that sometimes inquiries and investigations take time," he said.

Officially Matenga is set to wrap up his coronial duties on Wednesday, although he is on leave.

"I completed my last two coronial inquests, including an inquest into the death of John Edward Tavinor. I was trying to do as much as I could."

Matenga could not provide an exact figure on the number of inquests he had undertaken but said it would easily be "at least a few hundred".

"What's really helped me [through the inquests] has been good support from family and the community," Matenga said.

"I have also been involved in the community as an active rugby referee, and have always strived to be a balanced person, to have a good work-life balance."

He said his religious beliefs also helped him get through inquests without them having any long-lasting impact.

"They have helped me to understand that death is not the end."

He is looking forward to bringing his wealth of experience, not just as a coroner, but also as a lawyer, to Hawke's Bay as a judge.

"I had been a coroner for a number of years as well as a practising lawyer in criminal and jury court. I received encouragement from friends to become a judge."

Matenga was a partner in Preston Matenga from 1990 to 2000, a sole practitioner from 2000 to 2004 and a partner in Foster Matenga Milroy from 2004 to 2007, focusing on criminal law, civil law and Māori issues.

He is affiliated with Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine and Ngāti Porou.

"My mother is from Wairoa, my father was born in Mahia, and my mother's family lived in Hastings," Matenga said of his links to Hawke's Bay. "My grandmother's sister's family and brother settled in the Waiohiki area."

He said he could not wait to start his new role.

"I am looking forward to just getting there and seeing what I can do for the benefit of the community."