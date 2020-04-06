SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

The government has spent $10.2 million and built 36 new state homes in Rotorua, with another 31 on the cards which is part of the city's ''post-Covid 19 economic recovery plan,'' the mayor says.

However,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.