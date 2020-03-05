COMMENT

Imagine, suggests a tweet doing the rounds online, if the media reported on the climate crisis like it does on the coronavirus.

Headline news every day, constantly releasing an updated death toll, analysing whether world leaders are doing enough - and most importantly, making the public believe this is something to take seriously.

To which I can only say, I wish. Because in relative import, our climate emergency is a million times the greater crisis than Covid-19 is ever likely to be.

That's not exaggeration. Whereas coronavirus

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.