

Te Mata Park trustees have threatened to temporarily close the park after multiple security breaches of a logging no-go area.

Work to return large sections of the park to native bush by felling 12 hectares of pine plantations began on Monday, with Pan Pac contractors moving in.

The forestry work followed by the clearing of debris and re-establishment of tracks, will affect public access to the park for six to eight weeks.

The trust said the Chambers Walk/Tauroa Rd access is closed, while the main gates and summit road is open.

Te Mata Park communications manager Sara Shaw said it had not been a smooth start, with members of the public not following strict security rules.

"We did hear reports from our security team of a few people going beyond the 'closed track' signage and barrier tape," she said.

"They were immediately stopped by our security.

"Whilst they were not in the immediate area of the felling, they were in the closed section of the park.

"If we have serious issues with park users breaching the secure area, then there is an increased risk of the park closing entirely for the duration. We do not wish this to happen and ask everyone to be diligent and respectful of the signage and security."

Almost 12ha of old pine plantations will be removed from the park during the three-year forestry and re-vegetation project and will be replaced by nearly 60,000 native plants, in an attempt create a more biodiverse park.

The famous redwoods will not be affected by the plans.

Shaw said the trust anticipated some "teething issues" as the public adjust their walking routes, but said it is "critical that all park users respect the track closures" for their own safety.

"Ensuring that the park is safe is a top priority for the trust," she said.

"The Park Trust has worked closely with Pan Pac on security measures. There are six security personnel in various locations across the park, adjacent to the closed areas. There is also signage, barrier tape and high fencing."

Shaw added: "Pan Pac have very strict safety procedures in place, and if any park user is found within 100m of the harvesting area, then operations will cease immediately. At $6000 a day for logging crews, this would come at great cost to the park."

The project will also look to improve biodiversity and create a habitat for native birdlife.

Peak House Cafe will remain open for the duration of the work.