In celebration of Children's Day, tomorrow March 1, there are many great activities and experiences for tamariki and mokopuna at MTG Hawke's Bay.

Chalk artist Michele Jung is running a workshop with children, showing them different techniques and helping them find inspiration to create their own artwork on the forecourt at MTG Hawke's Bay.

Although this workshop has sold out, we still encourage everyone to come along and watch as Michele helps participants explore their creative side.

In the Drop-In-Zone we'll have chalk art related activities, so those who missed out on the workshop can still give chalk art a go.

The Drop-In-Zone is a great place for parents to have a rest while their young ones engage with activities on offer – from art creation to book reading there's something for everyone.

One of our more recent exhibitions, Mystery of History, is designed especially for children and families, and was developed with a team of junior curators.

This ensured the objects and content are of interest to children and there are many hands-on activities throughout this exhibition – including a mystery to solve.

We've found that families love Mystery of History, with parents and grandparents able to help explain some of the items on display and tamariki able to help older participants navigate some of the technology.

Laura Vodanovich is director of MTG.

As always, there a number of things for children around and throughout the building.

Next to the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake exhibition in the basement level, there's the Art Deco black and white dress-up and photo opportunity area, and a more colourful Art Deco dress-up and dance area is on the top floor by our latest exhibition Tender is the Night.

A video shows various Art Deco dance steps, we encourage everyone to give it a go.

In Tēnei Tonu tamariki can listen to the sounds of Māori musical instruments, leave a message for a loved one or try their hand at designing a tukutuku panel.

Sounds of Hawke's Bay displays a series of images from around the region. These images are there to be touched and will make sounds appropriate to the image in response. Children in particular love Sounds of Hawke's Bay and interacting with an image in this way (make sure you give a firm tap and do it anywhere you like on the image).

One of the most popular things with children is our Activity Trail – grab a trail from the front desk and find all the objects throughout the building.

Children's Day is the perfect day to bring your tamariki into the museum and engage with all the activities and experiences on offer – we hope to see you here.

WHAT'S ON

Children's Day Chalk Art Workshop. MTG front forecourt, Sunday, March 1, 10am-1.30pm. Fully booked.

Napier Hill Cemetery Tour. Old Napier Cemetery, Sunday, March 1, 2pm. Tickets $20 general admission, $15 Friends of MTG. Tickets available from the front desk at MTG and through Eventfinda.

Juilliard415. MTG Century Theatre, Thursday, March 5, 7.30pm. Tickets $13-$64, available through Ticketek.

Behind the Scenes – Collection Tour. Offsite storage facility, Tuesday, March 10, noon. Free event (koha appreciated). Please register through Eventfinda to secure a place.