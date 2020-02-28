You don't get much more Warriors loyal than the Hawe-Richards whānau from Rotorua. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out why tomorrow's game will be extra special.

READ MORE:

• Ex Te Puke Tiger Tamakaimoana Whareaorere signs for Warriors

• Rugby league: Simon Mannering returns to Warriors in mentorship role for 2020 NRL season

• Rugby league: Former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown joins Warriors for 2020 NRL season in assistant role

• Rugby league: Ben Murdoch-Masila set to join Warriors in 2021 NRL season

Being diehard Warriors fans is one heck of a rollercoaster ride but it's one the Hawe-Richards whānau is prepared to take - every second weekend to be precise.

So tomorrow's Warriors match against the Wests Tigers at Rotorua's International Stadium is a real treat for Damian Hawe, his wife Natalie Richards, and their children Dallas Hawe, 25, Maunganui Hawe, 15, and Stevie Hawe, 9.

It means they don't have to go through their usual fortnightly ritual of packing up the car and heading to Auckland to watch their favourite team play.

Warriors fans ready for Rotorua's big game.

It's far from a chore. In fact, it's a mix between a passion and an addiction.

Either way, the Hawe-Richards family need to be there in the flesh every time their beloved Warriors run out on to the park.

Tomorrow's game is extra special for the youngest of the fans with Stevie being selected by local organisers to be the ball runner.

Advertisement

He told the Rotorua Daily Post he was a little nervous but excited and rearing to go.

The youngster has even got a flash haircut for the job, with the Warriors logo shaved into his hair.

It's the sort of passion his mum has taken a step further - she's got the logo tattooed on her chest.

Natalie and Damian have always been league fans and followed other teams in the Winfield Cup days, but once the New Zealand Warriors were established in the mid-1990s, the family was literally all in.

"We attended the first game at Mt Smart against the Broncos in March 1995 and it was absolute magic," Natalie said.

"I was pregnant with our oldest boy at that match and all these years later, we've got three Warriors sons and a Mokoboy (10 months old)."

Through the highs and lows they've stuck with their team and never swayed.

"Pure patriotism probably. We became members of the club and have been members for probably the most part of 20 years. This means travelling to and from Auckland for home games pretty much every second weekend throughout the NRL season."

Advertisement

While admitting it can be "hell expensive" it's what they do for family time and they wouldn't have it any other way, working it around Stevie's own rugby games and possibly league games this season.

"I managed to get across to our last grand final that we made it to in 2011, and it was like a dream come true - except that we lost.

"People always ask us why we stick with them, encourage us to ditch them and pick a so-called winning team. Well, that's not how we roll. The Warriors are our team, they're the only New Zealand team in this Australian competition, and if Kiwis don't or won't support them - then why would anyone else?."

Natalie said she likened it to Michael Campbell in the US Open, Steven Adams in the NBA and Cliff Curtis in Hollywood.

Their loyalty will be tested this year with both having nephews making development teams for the Wests Tigers and the Rabbitohs.

"We will cheer our nephews on when they're playing but slip back into our Warriors mode after that."

Damian said it was like an addiction.

"We got caught up in all the hype and atmosphere and got hooked and reeled in like a big rainbow trout from out of Waitetī Stream and couldn't escape."

Damian said all three sons attended a Warriors' match within a month of being born and even today they love going to all the games.

The Vodafone Warriors visited St Mary's Catholic School this week. Ruben Wiki with pupils Caleb Finnerty, 8, (left) and Lennox Portland, 7. Photo / Stephen Parker

Among his favourite players are Hitro Okesene, Kevin Campion, Steve Price, Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones and Shaun Johnson.

"Supporting the Warriors is like a never-ending roller coaster ride, a lot of ups and way more downs, a lot of tears, joys and heartbreak but like staunch supporters we are loyal to the bitter end."

Both Natalie and Damian encourage Rotorua locals to go tomorrow.

Natalie said people moaned there were no events yet didn't support these types of games.

"Tickets are well priced so I want to do my bit to make sure people know about it. If we don't get good turnouts, then Rotorua ends up losing big events like this."

Game day details

What: Warriors vs Wests Tigers

Where: International Stadium

When: 2pm kick off, March 1

Cost: Adult general admission $20, child $7.50, family of five $50