Paint pots helping feed the hungry

New Zealanders all over the country will be colouring their world and brightening thousands of lives again this February.

For the sixth year running the Resene Hunger for Colour fundraiser will be offering crafty Kiwis a chance to get their colour fix and help struggling families in their community, by swapping a can of food for a 60-80ml test pot of Resene paint.

Throughout the month, the public can swap up to seven cans for seven Resene test pots at any store with all cans then donated to their local Salvation Army foodbank. In five years the annual fundraiser has helped put more than 190,000 cans on foodbank shelves.

It has also proved a highlight in the year for craft and community groups, especially the popular rock painting groups, who eagerly anticipate the chance to restock and choose new colours. For renovators the chance to try out multiple decorating colours for the cost of food cans is also not to be missed.

The cans are a major boost for Salvation Army foodbanks just at the right time, Salvation Army territorial director of community ministries, Jono Bell, says.

"With Christmas and the back to school period being such a busy time of demand, many of our centres find themselves with bare shelves and needing cans to fill a family food parcel. When food stocks are low our centres really appreciate the arrival of Hunger for Colour and knowing the cans will start coming in."

They are looking to the total donations for Hunger for Colour reaching over 200,000 cans.

PMG information event

The Property Managers Group (PMG) is travelling the country with a series of investment information seminars and is stopping in Havelock North early next month.

Speaking at these seminars, are PMG's CEO Scott McKenzie and some of New Zealand's most well-known economists, investment strategists and advisers.

PMG is one of the oldest and most established property and funds management businesses in NZ.

Topics will cover economic and political events, occurring both locally and globally, along with expert views on investment trends and commercial property in New Zealand.

They will also be showcasing the latest investment opportunity, PMG Generation Fund. PMG Generation Fund has been designed to make investing in commercial property more accessible for New Zealanders of all ages and stages. The initial portfolio of three high-quality industrial properties offers the opportunity for reliable income and capital growth over time.

This PMG information event is currently being offered free for anyone interested and those that want to attend on March 3 can book their interest at its event website .

Business Hawke's Bay gear up for HAKA-thon this weekend

The search continues for the best and brightest minds in Hawke's Bay to take part in Hack Hawke's Bay (The HAKA-thon), a hackathon event to solve complex challenges hosted by local businesses.

The hackathon is sponsored by MSD via Ōrawa Ltd, a local Māori company committed to well-being economics. This local initiative, the first of its kind, will see Ōrawa committed to bringing the community together to help grow prosperity, wealth and drive local job creation.

It is a 48-hour hackathon that brings together leading regional export businesses, Māori and more than 100 of the country's top tech talent - in a collaborative environment in Hawke's Bay.

Carolyn Neville, CEO of Business Hawke's Bay says that being able to attract, retain, and develop talent is a major challenge for regional New Zealand, including Hawke's Bay.

"Having enough people with the right skills to keep our growing economy firing on all cylinders is the problem that we must solve. That's why Business Hawke's Bay is presenting this challenge."

The event start at 3.30pm on Friday, February 28 to 4.00pm Sunday, March 1 and those that want to register can do at Business Hawke's Bay's website .

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has the perfect seminars for those looking to improve their health and safety or safety in the workplace.

The seminar on Health and Safety Essentials will be held at the Hawke's Bay Business Hub on Thursday, March 19 9am–4pm. You'll take away all the key pieces of a health and safety system and will understand how to meet your legal duties and help your staff with their duties.

The other course will look at Accident Reporting and Investigation which will be held on Friday, March 20 9.30am–4.30pm. Over this one day course you will learn how to conduct a "root cause analysis" to establish why the incident happened.

For further details and how to attend visit the Business Hub's website.