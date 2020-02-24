Despite less than ideal weather conditions, more than 150 people hit the sand for the second annual Kai Iwi Beach Dig.

The rain and wind earlier on Sunday morning may have scared off some, but those who made it were fully amongst it.

Mitre 10 Mega's marketing, events and promotions co-ordinator Paula Fore was frustrated by the bad weather earlier in the day, but said those who made the journey to the beach had a great time.

"There were people coming whether it was raining or whatever," Fore said.

"The people that are here are rapt. The kids are all for it."

Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club administrator Matthew Newell said people were in a good mood from the start.

Olley Williamson and Chase Williamson won the sandcastle building contest. Photo / Lewis Gardner

READ MORE:

• Kai Iwi Beach Dig community event on March 3 to support Whanganui Lifeguard Service

• News briefs: Beach dig on Sunday, two hurt in crash, Marton event

• Day at Whanganui beach raises funds for lifeguards

• What's on in Whanganui this week? February 28 - March 6

"Had a good chat with a lot of people and they're happy and appreciate what's happening," Newell said.

Advertisement

He was thankful that the weather cleared as the day went on.

"Quite lucky with the weather, sun's come out and wind dropped."

Fore and Newell said the weather played a big part in the lower attendance. Last year's event was a resounding success, with hundreds turning up in what Newell called "the hottest day of the summer".

Christine and Bevan Hunter, along with daughter Lauren, attended the Beach Dig last year and competed in the sandcastle competition this year.

Christine and Bevan Hunter, with daughter Lauren, attended the Beach Dig for the second time. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"It's a good cause and a good family day out."

Lauren Hunter, 6, with her sandcastle. Photo / Supplied

The Beach Dig was a huge success, Fore said.

It involved 205 tokens being buried in the sand, with participants digging them up and each token corresponding to a prize.

Of the 205 tokens, 160 were found, but the largest prize wasn't claimed and will be given to the Surf Lifesaving Club.

Advertisement

Lennart Nowak, Ethan Bryers, Matthew Newell, Phoenix Grammaticogiannis and Jack Clifton from Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"The Surf Lifesaving Club are rapt to have the $1000 gift card given to them," Fore said.

The money raised will go towards two Cam-Am ATVs that have been recently purchased for the club.

"[We're] still a few thousand dollars short so doing all the fundraising we can to help pay for them - they're a big asset to our rescue fleet," Newell said.

He was appreciative of the work and support of Mitre 10 Mega.

"Mitre 10 have been awesome. They've been supporting us from day one with the watchtower. They've been awesome and just want to support the community."