I read John Langley's thoughtful and intelligent commentary (

) with regard to Oranga Tamariki and its efforts to improve New Zealand's shameful statistics of child abuse with great interest.

It is a topic discussed and debated in our household almost daily as the news tells of yet another child neglected, tortured or killed.

When you consider all the agencies and charities that exist to support children one has to ask why the negative statistics keep growing.

Certainly what we are doing now and what we have been doing in the past has not been a great success and Dr Langley's suggestions make good sense to me as a positive starting point for change.

Families or individuals who need help should have a safe, non-judgmental place within their community to reach out for assistance in the first instance without fear of retribution.

I am sure there would be no shortage of volunteers to work with children and families in need in a practical way.

We must stop blaming Oranga Tamariki or any one ethnicity for the growing number of neglected children in our communities and look at what we as individuals and as a country can do better.

If we can't look after our children with loving care now how can we expect them to look after their children in the future?

Chris Edginton

Katikati



Gang incubator

Writings about the gang problems continue to overlook an important fact that for generations – our society as a whole (politicians, businesses, professionals, communicators and parents) have been producing the conditions that enable gangs to prosper.

The resulting inadequacy of different plans to date for ending gang activity, and changing values and attitudes we exhibit in all aspects of our lives, leaves us facing two different problems: Understanding why we're continually generating prospective gang recruits, and addressing this, and, dealing with existing gang behaviour.

It's due to ignoring that from conception we inherit potentials and instincts, both fostered by experiences.

Our potentials as a human, social species supply values and attitudes of caring, sharing, belonging, supporting, being accountable, are eroded when neglected, by instincts valuing self, survival, greed, selfishness, power, control, take over while still retaining the need to belong.

The resulting deprivation of these potentials are being displayed continually in all our actions: Lack of personal accountability; no understanding or commitment of the role of parenting; believing blaming of others and resorting to laws, more police, prisons, etc, will provide the solutions without the commitment to personal change.

Hugh Hughes

Mount Maunganui

