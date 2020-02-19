

Rotorua will get its annual fireworks display despite drought conditions (News, February 19).

I suspect global warming will bring about the demise of this tradition sooner or later.

There is a growing trend overseas to use synchronised drones. Each is fitted with an LED light which can change colour. They are controlled from a computer.

What's not to like?

No more frightened animals, air pollution, burnt people or buildings.

Even China, the home of fireworks manufacturing, is beginning to ban pyrotechnics in some cities in favour of the new technology.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Not 'another Dunedinite'

Regarding the opinion article by Buddy Mikaere (February 5).

Advertisement

John Woods was not "another Dunedinite". I understand that there was a competition to compose music to fit Thomas Bracken's poem God Defend New Zealand.

It was won by J J Woods, a Lawrence schoolteacher. Woods and his wife were both very musical.

A map of Lawrence, from its i-Site, shows "Anthem House". My mother had singing lessons from Mrs Woods.

Another poem by Thomas Bracken is Not Understood from the book Musings in Maoriland.

Nanette Higgins

Ōmōkoroa

Correction

In his opinion piece (February 5 ), Buddy Mikaere claims that in the Highland clearances the Scots were "thrown off their lands by English aristocrats".

This is, of course, incorrect: the clearances were carried out almost entirely by the landowning Scottish peerage.

R Rimmer

Tauranga

Advertisement

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz

