Some of the toilets at the Redwood Forest are "out of order", and several portaloos are lined up as an alternative.

This has been the case for several weeks now, which got me thinking. These toilets are located at a major tourist attraction and get used by the tourist busload, sometimes up to four busloads at a time.

Why doesn't the council allocate some of the public toilets in hot spots around the city to tourists on a user-pays system?

Towns such as Taupō and Cambridge have Superloos where people have to pay to use them.

It is a great revenue earner, whilst also contributing to the maintenance of infrastructure.

With the proposed Whakarewarewa Forest hub, where there will be shower and toilet facilities, may I suggest the council have coin-operated machines to use these facilities?

Revenue generated could go towards interest on the city's debt. (Abridged)

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera



head

In observing Anzac Day this year, when Australian and New Zealand forces were subjected to such horrendous conflict and losses at Gallipoli April 25, 1915, and the Anzac recognition was born under the most extreme of conditions, could we at the service recognise Anzacs who have served in major conflicts ever since?

I understand we have been Anzacs ever since.

Australian and New Zealand representatives attend services in each other's countries.

Many of us march each year in support of Anzacs and other conflicts.

See Memorial Drive placards etc.

L/Bdr W.Alan Lord 708536

14th Heavy AA Regt

Fort Dorset

