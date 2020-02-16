I wish to take issue with columnist Kate Hawkesby (Opinion, February 14) who criticises PM Jacinda Ardern's swift action to save Concert FM.

Ms Hawkesby describes Concert FM listeners as "the cardigan elite". As someone of a "certain age" who has never worn a cardigan, I find this at best patronising, at worst ageist.

I know many younger people aged between 16 and 30 who learn, play, and love classical music and who also listen to Concert FM.

Thousands of New Zealand children learn classical musical instruments to an advanced level - they are sure to value Concert FM.

In my view, Jacinda Ardern is to be applauded for her swift action in saving RNZ Concert - truly a national taonga.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



A good, quick solution

Kate Hawkesby expressed shock at how quickly the Government moved to correct the misunderstanding re Concert FM.

A positive outcome is an agreeable thing and if a solution presents itself, why not act quickly?

I'm sure Ms Hawkesby would agree that issues such as Ihumatao, housing and domestic violence each require understanding and ownership.

They are not quick fixes. Personally, I would support solutions rather than a (facetious) shock for a switched-on Government.

Mike Byrne

Rotorua

