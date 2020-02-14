As we head into the Art Deco Festival, it's timely to look at what's going on around the building and what's on display.

This year our latest exhibition, Tender is the Night, takes its name from the 1934 novel by author F Scott Fitzgerald.

Using Fitzgerald's quotes, this vignette highlights the freedom and decadence of the era, as youth disregarded the traditional morals of their elders.

The social and political context in which Art Deco emerged, the flapper movement and the changing fashions and trends of the period are explored.

There are some stunning authentic 1920s dresses on display, along with accessories such as hats, jewellery and shoes.

Two videos, one with historic film footage gives a real sense of time and place, and the second provides a fun way to learn the steps of the Charleston.

You can try some dress-up costumes and really get into the spirit of the era. Guided tours of this exhibition are available Wednesday-Friday, February 19-21 at 11am - visit our website for more details.

Downstairs, next to the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake gallery, a black and white deco dress-up area is available. With a historic image of the Sound Shell providing the backdrop, this is a great photo or selfie opportunity.

Laura Vodanovich

Some high quality and interesting international examples of Art Deco objects are also on display in this area, next to the Survivors Stories theatrette.

A previous exhibition, The Architectural Legacy of J.A. Louis Hay, inspired a Louis Hay specific walking tour and this is on offer Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21 at 5pm - visit our website for more details.

There are two main events in the Century Theatre during the festival.

Unwind is a concert on Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm, with saxophonist Hayden Chisholm, bassist Paul Dyne, pianist and composer Norman Meechan, and percussionist Julien Dyne.

This group compose and perform original music that fuses a number of styles. With a strong jazz overtone this group is a fitting addition to your Art Deco calendar.

The Royale Variety Performance – Stars of Cabaret is in the Century Theatre Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22 at 8pm. Royale sisters, Betty and Mags, will light up the stage with their burlesque performances and musical comedy, alongside other surprises and treats. Come prepared to laugh and be wowed by this fabulous duo.

You can also enjoy Deco-Dance After Dark at MTG on Thursday, February 20 at 8pm. This naughty but nice event embraces the decadence of the jazz age with bubbles on arrival, canapes and entertainment.

This is a great event for you and your "goodtime friends" to enjoy.

Whatever you do over the Art Deco Festival period we hope you enjoy yourselves and all that is on offer. MTG is free to visit and when it's hot outside it's cool in here!



• Laura Vodanovich is MTG director



WHAT'S ON

Behind the Scenes Tour – Te Marae Nui O Hine-Moana. MTG Education Suite, Tuesday, February 18, 3.30–4.30pm. Tickets $10 or $5 for Friends of MTG. Tickets available from the front desk at MTG or through Eventfinda.

Tender is the Night Exhibition Tour. MTG, Wednesday, February 19, 11am–noon; Thursday, February 20, 11am–noon; Friday, February 21, 11am–noon. Tickets $10.50 for adults, $5.50 for children. Tickets available through Ticketek.

Unwind Concert. MTG Century Theatre, Wednesday, February 19, 7pm. Tickets $47.50 for adults, $27.50 for children. Tickets available through Ticketek.

The Architectural Legacy of J.A Louis Hay – Walking Tour. MTG, Thursday, February 20, 5–6pm; Friday, February 21, 5-6pm. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for Friends of MTG, $5 for children. Tickets available from the front desk at MTG or through Eventfinda.

Deco-Dance After Dark (R18). MTG, Thursday, February 20, 8-10pm. Tickets $58 (strictly R18). Tickets available through Ticketek.

Royale Variety Performance – Stars of Cabaret (R18). MTG Century Theatre, Friday, February 21, 8pm; Saturday, February 22, 8pm. Tickets $78 (strictly R18). Tickets available through Ticketek.

Big Bike Film Night – Hawke's Bay. MTG Century Theatre, Thursday, February 27, 7pm. Tickets $23 for adults, $17 for children (17 years & under). Tickets available from the front desk at MTG or through trybooking.com