

Maybe, as the old Placemakers site on Te Ngae Rd is looking for expressions of interest, the owners could build a new Work and Income office.

They could include secure staff parking and incorporate a night shelter and hostel with showers and laundry, and other back-up service facilities for their clients who are temporarily homeless.

It's on a bus route so those without cars could still get there easily and also is within walking/biking distance from the supermarkets etc.

It would free up the existing CBD building for conversion to inner-city apartments or even another hotel to replace the motels that are being used as homeless accommodation, and then maybe revitalise the centre of town.

Why do we need Work and Income in the centre of town?

We are a tourist town and we should start looking like one instead of the benefit town that it is.

By doing nothing but talk about it will get nothing to change.

We have had a homeless problem for years and it is getting worse, not better, but we have spent years and years of hot air to only achieving a night shelter that is probably in the wrong place for a tourist town. (Abridged)

Advertisement

Charles Edwards

Lynmore



What's our value?

Bryan Gould wants the government to print more money so that all the necessary infrastructure projects could be finished quicker ( Opinion, February 11 ).

However, I think that the value of our money is determined by all the assets that we as a country possess.

Say, for instance, our total assets are $100 billion, the value of our dollar would be based on that.

If the government decides to print another $10b, would that not result in a 10 per cent inflation?

If the government needed more money it could also issue government bonds, which would not cause inflation, in my opinion.

Douwe Visser

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz