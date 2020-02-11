Jean-Philippe Jacquet was a clever businessman who loved everything about his life. His shock death in a motorcycle crash last weekend has left Rotorua in mourning. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to those who loved him.

Rotorua businessman Jean-Philippe Jacquet wanted a big party for his 70th birthday on Saturday.

Instead, the outpouring of love for the clever businessman, loving husband, adored father and fun friend will be at his funeral.

Jean-Philippe died on February 2 in a motorcycle crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Rd in the Waikato after spending the weekend with friends at a motorcycle event at Pukekohe.

Jean-Philippe owned Gilles Bakery in Rotorua, supplying French-styled dough to supermarkets all over the North Island and employing 80 people.

His wife, Esther, is also in business locally, owning the Caci Clinic and Africa Queen.

Jean-Philippe's daughter, Marie-Helene, 25, said no matter how busy her father was, he always had time for everyone, including her two older brothers, Marc-Antoine, 28, and Jean-Christophe, 30.

Born and raised in France, Jean-Philippe, or JP as he was known among his friends, was a civil engineer.

He travelled for work around the world including to Iraq, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain and Madagascar.

He married Esther in 1988 and later had two sons. While pregnant with Marie-Helene, Jean-Philippe spotted a business opportunity in Rotorua in 1994 - taking over his cousin's Gilles Bakery business.

Esther, the two boys and 2-week-old Marie-Helene joined Jean-Philippe in New Zealand and they have made Rotorua their home ever since.

Esther and Jean-Philippe Jacquet. Photo / Supplied

Marie-Helene, who now works in public relations in New York, said she would FaceTime her father every day.

"This is the longest I've ever gone without hearing from him and it's hard. He really is the epitome of enjoying life and was grateful for everything he had.

"I'd ask him how he was, he'd say 'I have two arms, two legs ... any better and it can be dangerous'. He was just so happy to be here. He loved his family, his friends and he loved entertaining."

Marie-Helene said despite his busy work schedule as a child she remembered he'd always make it home for dinner and now as an adult, he would always answer his phone if she called him.

"Some days we didn't even have anything to say, and he'd just say 'show me the sky in New York'.

"He died in his prime, and I guess that gives me comfort, but he is irreplaceable."

She said her mum, Esther, who was still too upset to speak publicly, would now have to learn to live without him.

"Dad was really looking forward to everyone leaving and it just being him and mum again for a while."

His friend of more than 20 years, Mike Pinfold, was riding with Jean-Philippe when he died last weekend.

Pinfold said his friend suffered from a form of arthritis in his knee and when he rode his bike his leg would get sore, so he would often stretch his leg out.

Described as a very safe rider who always rode hard to the left, on the day of the crash he was riding a slightly lower bike and must have misjudged the ground.

"When he put his leg down, it shot backwards and put him off balance and he went into the path of an oncoming car. It was just the wrong place at the wrong time and it was all over in a flash."

Jean-Philippe died at the scene of the crash and those in the oncoming vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Jean-Philippe Jacquet will be farewelled on his 70th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Pinfold said he would miss the fun times with his good friend, who was the treasurer of their local classic motorcycle club.

"We did so much together. We biked in Vietnam from the top to the bottom. It was always fun and games whenever we went with JP. He had an infectious laugh and he never said a bad word about anyone."

Former business associate Trevor Boss said the bakery business was a far cry from what Jean-Philippe was trained in but he was simply a good businessman and took it to a level that was a big deal for a Rotorua firm.

"He had a lot of innovative ideas and was always thinking about something new and different which would keep the opposition on their toes."

Before he died he had bought back La Bonne Bakery (formerly Gilles Bakery) on Tarawera Rd.

"He was meant to be taking it easy but he was one of those guys who just couldn't stop. He was just a great person and a nice guy and always made you feel good. He was a real cracker and a crack up."

Jean-Philippe's funeral is being held at 2pm on Saturday at the Novotel Rotorua.