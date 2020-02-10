BMW motorbike riders from around the world have been given a taste of Rotorua. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out about a secret event that unfolded on the shores of Lake Okataina at the weekend.

They could have picked anywhere in the world, but Lake Okataina near Rotorua was chosen as the best spot.

About 140 riders from 25 teams around the world have been in Rotorua for the start of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania event, an elite motorbike ride.

The event, which will see the teams ride mainly off road from Rotorua to Queenstown over eight days, has been top secret for the riders who didn't know where in the world they were heading before arriving at the weekend.

The bikes at Okataina Lodge. Photo / Supplied 100220bikes

The BMW Motorrad sees riders selected from each country to ride BMW bikes. The 2020 event started on Sunday as they left Lake Okataina for Hawke's Bay.

They will ride for a total of eights days over 2400km, with about 60 per cent of the route being off-road.

After each day, the riders are marked for their performance and a daily tally of points is collated.

Lakes Lodge Okataina owner Nick Berryman was chuffed to host the international visitors, who arrived at their surprise destination at the weekend.

They came from all around the world. Photo / Supplied

Berryman said the lodge was buzzing with the riders who were blown away with the scenery from the lodge, which is nestled on the shores of Lake Okataina, and the traditional Māori welcome.

A Māori culture group welcome the visitors to the Okataina Lodge. Photo / Supplied

"They were looking for somewhere that encapsulated New Zealand. They didn't want to stay in a flash hotel because they could have been anywhere in the world. They came out here a while ago after looking all around New Zealand and checked it out and fell in love with it."

Berryman said the lodge was away from the "commercial rat race" yet close enough to Rotorua and Auckland, where they flew in.

"It's a huge coup and one of the biggest events New Zealand would have seen from a brand like BMW. For us, it's huge as it puts us on the map of handling an event of this standard."

A Māori welcome for BMW riders in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

BMW Motorrad spokesman Tim Diehl-Thiele said New Zealand had always been on the bucket list for the event.

"It's got a wonderful climate and spectacular landscape and for many, many riders around the world, this place is a dream to come to."

He said Lakes Lodge Okataina was the perfect setting for the beginning as the riders trickled down from Auckland, overcame their jet lag and prepared for the start of the ride.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said her organisation was involved in securing the "exciting event" for Rotorua.

"Business Events team worked with BMW to help them find a suitable location based on their requirements for a unique, picturesque setting with space for camping."