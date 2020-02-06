I am a retired schoolteacher who taught in a South Auckland school for 36 years.

I often had discussions with students about racism and unkindness to others.

They always responded positively because they had friends from different ethnic groups who they knew well and knew they had many things in common even if there were some differences.

I was appalled that Rotorua councillor Fisher Wang's coronavirus racism experiences (News, January 30) and would like to say to him that I believe most people would feel like I do.

The people who make these comments are uneducated, lacking in intelligence and insecure.

We all came to New Zealand at one time from places around the world. We are lucky because New Zealand is God's own.

We can be different but are the same in many ways. We laugh, we cry, we love our families.

Keep up the good work Fisher and hold your head high.

Heather Harvey

Tauranga



Make the streets one-way

I didn't want to state the obvious in my letter about the clumsy parking pay stations.

Your respondent (Letters, February 3) can't live 17km up the hills out of town with heavy purchases to cart home.

If I lived in town I would cycle.

The herringbone parking doesn't work either in such narrow streets.

Why not make all the streets one-way, there would be room for everyone then, cyclists included.

Richard Kean

Ngongatahā

