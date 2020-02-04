Fifteen Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology international students are stuck in China due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They include both returning and new students who were due to come to New Zealand to study at the institute's Tauranga and Rotorua campuses in two weeks.

Most of the students were from Beijing and none were in or from Wuhan, the province at the centre of the deadly outbreak that has killed more than 400 and infected more than 20,000 worldwide.

On Monday, the Government placed a temporary entry restriction into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China.

It was to remain in place for up to 14 days. The position will be reviewed every 48 hours.

The NZ International Students' Association said the sudden ban would "destroy New Zealand's image as an international education destination".

New Zealand attracted 117,000 international students in 2018, including 36,000 from China.

It was New Zealand's fourth-largest export earner, supporting 47,500 jobs and bringing in $5.1 billion a year, Education NZ said.

A Toi Ohomai spokeswoman said there was a lot of uncertainty around when the restrictions would be lifted.

The plan for each student would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis closer to the start of the first semester.

This could mean postponing the start date to the second semester or providing resources for the students to do the course online.

Toi Ohomai executive director people engagement and capability Keri-Anne Tane said urgent measures were being taken to change the travel routes for other students who had travel plans that included a China transit.

Tane said a Critical Response Team has been convened and would analyse any potential impact on staff and students.

She said the situation was being monitored closely via the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education websites.

"Toi Ohomai is currently working with those impacted to provide accommodation and study support if required.

"Our goal is to ensure that the impact on our students' study is as minimal as possible."

Peter Richardson, head of international at the institute, said three staff trips to mainland China planned over the next three months had also been put on hold.

Three staff were scheduled to go to Chengdu in China's Sichuan province for an Aged Healthcare project in mid-February. Another three had planned to go to Beijing to meet with partner institutions and student recruitment, and two staff planned to go to Beijing to teach pathway students in April.

Anyone feeling unwell has been asked to not come to the campus.

During the institute's orientation week there would be a series of interactive "hand-washing" exercises for all students.

Toi Ohomai procedures for infectious disease incident have been reviewed over the past few days.

Procedures:

• Self-isolation for staff and students deemed high-risk

Staff and students deemed as high-risk - recently travelled or transited through mainland China - were to self-isolate for 14 days from the date they re-entered New Zealand.

This follows advice from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and New Zealand Ministry of Education.

• Staff travel to China postponed

• Constant communication with staff and students

Staff and students updated through the polytechnic's website, weekly emails, social media channels and company intranet.

The international team and people, engagement and capability teams are working closely with those directly impacted to provide support and advice.