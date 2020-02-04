I would like to know when Rotorua Lakes Council is going to remove the unused CBD cycleway.

Its presence is, in my view, an offensive reminder of mis-spent money.

It sends a confusing message. I have seen tourists weaving in amongst pedestrians because the cycleway has no clear boundaries.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon, Rotorua



Parking review suggested

Your correspondent (Letters, January 30) is correct. Unlike your correspondent I kept my medical appointment but did ring the number provided on the meter to complain that the device was out of order.

Like your correspondent I was told to find another pay station. Impossible, as I was already in the doctor's surgery.

So I emerged to a $40 fine. (I protested and the fine was eventually withdrawn.)

These pay stations are awkward to use.

I don't object to paying for parking but the system should be user-friendly.

Perhaps the council will have a review of the service provided.

(Abridged)

Angela Cameron, Glenholme

