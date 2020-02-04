I would like to know when Rotorua Lakes Council is going to remove the unused CBD cycleway.
I would like to know when Rotorua Lakes Council is going to remove the unused CBD cycleway.
Its presence is, in my view, an offensive reminder of mis-spent money.
It sends a confusing message. I have seen tourists weaving in amongst pedestrians because the cycleway has no clear boundaries.
(Abridged)
Lesley Haddon, Rotorua
Your correspondent (Letters, January 30) is correct. Unlike your correspondent I kept my medical appointment but did ring the number provided on the meter to complain that the device was out of order.
Like your correspondent I was told to find another pay station. Impossible, as I was already in the doctor's surgery.
So I emerged to a $40 fine. (I protested and the fine was eventually withdrawn.)
These pay stations are awkward to use.
I don't object to paying for parking but the system should be user-friendly.
Perhaps the council will have a review of the service provided.
(Abridged)
Angela Cameron, Glenholme
