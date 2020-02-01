It is sad to see Rotorua has been labelled one of six hotspots for homelessness in New Zealand.

I am old enough to remember when there was no such thing. Now it is the new normal New Zealand-wide.

It is a complex issue. People with mental illness, addiction, high rents and low wages; a lack of housing stock; National selling off state houses; aging infrastructure impeding new development. The list goes on.

Apparently the loitering homeless are terrifying (as reported in the article). That must be when I am not around because my trips into town are kind of boring.

We are no longer Godzone, we are damaged.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon, Rotorua

Positive comments far nicer

How Huntly Stacks Up (Travel, January 29).

I've never lived in Huntly; I've visited and, passed through.

It may not be a township sparkling with life but, to call it, "The skid mark in the underpants" and then, refer to it as New Zealand's "Sh.....t town", is not only derogatory but, I feel, in really bad taste.

Towns, such as Huntly, need encouragement - not to be slated.

It has such a lot of coal mining history that I'm sure, with vision and funding, of course, it could become a thriving tourist attraction. A township to stand proud once more. So, I say to you, Helen Van Berkel (writer of the article) positive comments are a far nicer read.

Pauleen Wilkinson, Rotorua

Questions over Redwoods

I have questions for the Rotorua Lakes Council, Timberlands (who I'm told manage the forests) and the owners of the enterprises of adventure tourism in regards to the Redwoods.

What measures do they have in place to safeguard the forest against fire when the risk is so high? Are there rangers patrolling it? Is there a fire watcher on the summit night and day? Is there helicopter surveillance? Is there water access in the forest? How many notices are there prohibiting smoking and do tour operators warn tourists? Who is responsible?

Please reply and reassure us.

(Abridged)

N Graham, Lynmore

Grazing animals need shade

I wish to thank your correspondent Kary Jamieson (Letters, January 30) who drew attention to animals grazing with no shade available.

It is cruel to place animals in paddocks without any sort of shelter from the sun in this heat wave we are experiencing.

Horses in a paddock I see regularly have nothing.

What is wrong with their owners? Animal lovers? I think not.



A N Christie, Rotorua

