First, I would like to wish all the staff and the page-turners of the Rotorua Daily Post a very healthy and prosperous New Year.

It was the Health Minister's recent comments that have prompted these writings: "... We are alert, but not alarmed ...".

He was referring to the coronavirus which is sweeping through China and is now being found in many other countries.

In my opinion, we should be alarmed. Look what happened after the World War I, when our soldiers returned and an epidemic swept through New Zealand and devastated families even more.

As a country, we should be acting for prevention now, not when the first case sets foot on our soil.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Fenton Park



Pork pie price rise

My favourite pork pie has gone up by 75c, ok this may seem like a trivial thing to most of you, but this happened in one week - seven days and the pie that cost $5.35 last week is now $6+. Why?

It is not just pork pies that have gone up, just about everything from petrol to imported newspapers have suddenly shot up.

Advertisement

The most worrying thing is that the store had sold all but one of a dozen and I was the only person who complained. Why do we accept these price rises?

Some wages went up, most didn't, pensions certainly didn't go up.

Have we become so blasé about money that we just idly accept price increases?

I really believe it is time we stood up and made a fuss about things - otherwise before we know it 1984 will have returned to consume the freedom we once thought we had attained.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz