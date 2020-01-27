

Ohinemutu is opening its gates to a Waitangi Day celebration set to breathe life into the pā.

It is the first of its kind in a long time, said organiser Norma Sturley, who is anticipating large crowds on the day.

It was born out of the Aronui Māori Market in September last year she said although it was never uncommon to hold events at the pā.

"The Aronui festival brought the community together, there were stalls we could buy from and not only that, it wasn't just for Māori there were a number of other nationalities and ethnicities here."

Sturley wanted to mirror that after the success of the day and believed Waitangi Day was the perfect time to do so.

Raukura Kapa Haka performing at the Aronui Maori Market at Ohinemutu last year. Photo / File

A team was created who have worked hard for months behind the scenes to curate a day full of entertainment, markets and talks that stretch right across from Tunohopu to the Rotorua Lakefront.

"It is not so much to celebrate Waitangi Day, because there are still a few people that don't feel there is anything to celebrate but just to come together and celebrate being together.

"It brings life to the village as well. We get a lot of tourists here and this opens it up so they can have a look.

"People can see this is really where Rotorua town started, it is an important part of Rotorua history so it is good to breathe life into the pā."

Celebrations start at 9.40am with a blessing and kapa haka performance.

The programme is full of a myriad of entertainment options including cultural performances and waka tours.

Sturley said there was also plenty of opportunity for those who wanted to learn more about Waitangi Day and what the treaty meant to Māori and Te Arawa.

"Some might come to celebrate, or some might come to commiserate Waitangi Day but as long as we are together."

Cash will be needed on the day.